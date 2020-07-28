Cohoes officer retiring after bizarre episode

Awakened, McKown told the troopers he had returned home from a gathering and saw a number of Black youths in the road in front of his house. Some were lifting phones, apparently seeking cell service. McKown said he asked the group what they were doing, and asked them to get away from his house and neighborhood.

He said he approached the youths two more times, the third time after grabbing his service gun from his vehicle. This time, McKown claimed, a Black male lifted his shirt and displayed a silver gun in his waistband. McKown said he heard a pop, which he believed was a gunshot fired at him. He said he fired four shots out of fear for his life and, after running out of bullets, ditched his gun while retreating.

McKown later called State Police and acknowledged that he had given them false and inaccurate information. When they returned to Lincoln Pond Road, the officer allegedly admitted the young man had not shot at him and claimed he had not fired his weapon while retreating.

Instead, McKown claimed that while he was behind his home he had heard a pop, and fired shots into a tree stump to scare off whoever had made the noise. He said he had ditched his gun because he did not want the youths to find it and use it against him. He allegedly claimed he had told the false story because he did not want to appear scared, although he had been.