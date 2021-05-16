Clifton Park doctor sentenced for unlawful drug distribution

CLIFTON PARK — A doctor who practiced in Clifton Park has been sentenced to 38 months in federal prison for distributing illegally prescribed controlled substances and must give up his medical license, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Albany said.

Scott McMahon, 52, of Queensbury, was sentenced Friday by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Thomas McAvoy after having earlier pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing controlled substances outside the course of professional practice and for no legitimate medical purpose, as well as to misusing personal information to get controlled substances, officials said.

McAvoy also ordered McMahon to forfeit $6,774, and serve three years of supervised release once he gets out of prison. McMahon, who has been in custody since September, also agreed to surrender his medical license and license to distribute controlled substances.

McMahon's medical practice specialized in psychiatry and addiction treatment, authorities said.

In pleading guilty last September, McMahon admitted he provided certain patients with prescriptions for controlled substance methylphenidate, the generic of Ritalin, intending they kick back a portion to him for his personal use. The incidents occurred between at least December 2018 and August 2019, when he was arrested after an investigation.