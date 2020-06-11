City of Albany paints Black Lives Matter art installation

ALBANY — Black Lives Matter.
City of Albany workers painted the phrase in giant yellow letters on Lark Street between Hudson Avenue and Lancaster Street on Tuesday afternoon, stretching the entire block.
The massive sign is the brainchild of In Our Own Voices, an organization that serves the needs of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people of color.
The group made the request on Friday after seeing Washington D.C. paint the phrase on one of the streets leading to the White House, said Tandra LaGrone, executive director of the nonprofit.
The phrase is bookended by two flags, which are meant to represent those in the LGBTQ community and remind people that the Black Lives Matter movement also includes black LGBTQ residents.
The art installation was put on Lark Street rather than in predominantly black neighborhoods like Arbor Hill because the people who live in Arbor Hill already know black lives matter, LaGrone said during a news conference outside the nonprofit.
“It’s more important that this neighborhood understand that black lives matter,” she said. “And that as LGBT people and that as a black lesbian, it is important that we have the clear understanding that we are a part of this movement. We exist, we march right alongside of you. But often times, our voices are missing.”
LaGrone thanked Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Councilman Richard Conti, who represents the area, for their support.
Other cities, including New York City and Charlotte have announced plans to paint streets with the phrase as well.
Imari Wilson said he sees phrase “black lives matter” on a similar level as the pride flag and that like that flag, the phrase should represent the diverse range of black people in the LGBTQ community.
“I see it not just as a reminder but a manifestation to reclaim black lives matter energy,” he said. “That when we say, scream and cry out that black lives matter, we are speaking of blackness at every intersection.”
The work was undertaken after days of rallies held in the Capital Region and around the nation to draw attention to the deaths of black men and women at the hands of police.
