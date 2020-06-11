City of Albany paints Black Lives Matter art installation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ALBANY — Black Lives Matter.

City of Albany workers painted the phrase in giant yellow letters on Lark Street between Hudson Avenue and Lancaster Street on Tuesday afternoon, stretching the entire block.

The massive sign is the brainchild of In Our Own Voices, an organization that serves the needs of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people of color.

The group made the request on Friday after seeing Washington D.C. paint the phrase on one of the streets leading to the White House, said Tandra LaGrone, executive director of the nonprofit.

The phrase is bookended by two flags, which are meant to represent those in the LGBTQ community and remind people that the Black Lives Matter movement also includes black LGBTQ residents.

The art installation was put on Lark Street rather than in predominantly black neighborhoods like Arbor Hill because the people who live in Arbor Hill already know black lives matter, LaGrone said during a news conference outside the nonprofit.