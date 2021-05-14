Children's Museum at Saratoga growing, moving to new location

“It’s more than double what we have here on Caroline Street,” Smith said.

The current building is around 8,000 square feet, with 20 to 30 parking spaces, said Gerard Wise, an associate broker with Roohan Realty.

Smith said work is already underway to create new exhibitions for the museum. The organization is also looking to add classrooms that can be used for field trips and other activities, as well as a space for kids with autism and lactation rooms for mothers.

Smith said there is a goal to reach more age groups too. Right now infants to 8-year-olds are served, but the group wants to reach out to children up to 12 years old.

The location also offers new opportunities for partnerships with other nearby companies, Smith said.

The move does mean the organization will need to sell the Caroline Street facility. Wise said the building is listed for $2.25 million and has had multiple inquiries. The building is located in an urban residential zone, meaning the area is primarily residential with the allowance of some lower-impact commercial uses, like office space, if approved by the municipality.