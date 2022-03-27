Castelli: Time for new leadership in the House

PLATTSBURGH — Saratoga Democrat Matt Castelli, a candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District, said in a radio interview last week that, if elected, he would not support House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for another term.

But incumbent Rep. Elise Stefanik’s, R-Schuylerville, senior adviser, Alex deGrasse, contended this is an attempt to mislead voters.

Pelosi was first elected to Congress nearly 35 years ago, first served as speaker from 2007 to 2011 and regained the role in 2019.

WAMC President/CEO Alan Chartock spoke with Castelli at the WAMC studios in Albany on Tuesday for an upcoming Congressional Corner series.

That afternoon, WAMC News Director Ian Pickus tweeted that, in the interview, Castelli had said he did not believe Pelosi should continue on as speaker, and that it was time for new leadership.

Castelli, a former CIA and counterterrorism official originally from Poughkeepsie, went on to say that many new challenges were facing the country and, “it’s time for new leadership to address them,” according to a portion of the interview Pickus provided to the Press-Republican.

“Well that’s interesting because, on this Congressional Corner, I have asked virtually every congressman that question and you differ from most,” Chartock said. “Why — is there a political reason you differ or is it just a matter of conscience?”

Castelli replied that it was the latter, but also that he was “a different kind of Democrat.”

“I’m one that, true to form, country before party means something to me.”

When Chartock asked if he was suggesting those he is running against do not put country first, Castelli said that question would have to go to them.

“But as someone who has consistently put our country and community’s needs, I think our country and our community would be well served by a different speaker of the House,” Castelli said.

Chartock pushed, asking Castelli what about Pelosi he found objectionable.

“It’s not necessarily that I find something particularly objectionable, other than the fact that it’s time for fresh leadership as speaker, that we as a nation need to address these new and emerging threats and challenges to our country, whether they be internal or external, and I think that that cuts across the board,” Castelli replied.

“We talk a lot about Pelosi and the former president, Donald Trump, and I think we need to be forward-looking. I think this nation has a tremendous number of assets and potential future leaders that should be advancing our nation’s institutions in a way that can cultivate and build trust within our community.”

Pickus said Chartock’s interview with Castelli will air in three parts on the Congressional Corner series beginning early this week. The segment airs around 10:50 a.m. and will be available online and on the WAMC Roundtable podcast.

Responding to Pickus’ tweet, deGrasse said in a statement that Castelli was “just like every other desperate Democrat who will lie to voters to try and trick them into thinking he is anything but a far-left Pelosi puppet.”

Stefanik’s campaign has used that alliterative moniker to refer to, not only her Democratic opponents, but also those running against candidates she is supporting in other congressional districts.

“As Democrats across the country recognize the Red Wave coming this November, they are trying to run for their political lives and trick voters,” deGrasse continued.

“But Team Elise knows that voters are smart. In the North Country, voters know very well that every far-left Democrat would vote with Nancy Pelosi 99% of the time, just like every other Democrat in office who previously lied in order to get elected.

“November is coming, and if Downstate Democrat Castelli gets through his primary, he will join the long line of far-left Democrats who North Country voters see right through and overwhelmingly reject at the polls.”

During prior election cycles, Stefanik has said she would support Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the current House minority leader, for speaker.

Asked for a response to deGrasse’s statement, Castelli reiterated on his own that he would not support Pelosi should she seek another term.

“I respect Speaker Pelosi and all she has done for our country — especially her historic leadership as the first woman to hold the office — but I believe we need new leadership in the House of Representatives, including new leadership for the people of NY-21,” he said.

“Let me be clear, the only trickster in this race is Congresswoman Stefanik. North Country voters have grown wise to her Stefanik scam as she pretends to represent our district but consistently serves only herself and her extremist political agenda. NY-21 deserves a representative who will put country before party.”

Castelli’s campaign said he had not yet decided who he will support for speaker and would make that decision after the mid-terms.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0