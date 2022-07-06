Castelli submits paperwork for independent 'Moderate Party' line in general election

GLENS FALLS — Matthew Castelli, one of the Democrats running for the 21st Congressional District, has filed paperwork to appear under a third-party line on the general election ballot in November.

On Tuesday, Castelli submitted petitions to appear under the “Moderate Party” line in November’s general election. No such formal party exists, but New York election laws allow candidates to make up their own party names when they petition to appear as independent candidates.

In a press release announcing the second party line, Castelli said he’d secured over 6,500 signatures on his “Moderate Party” petition from voters in NY-21 with the help of over 250 Democratic, Republican and independent volunteers. He said the second line will provide an advantage if he wins the Democratic primary, by putting his name on the ballot twice. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has submitted petitions to appear on the ballot under both the Republican and Conservative party lines, and has no opposition for either line.

Castelli said he’s proud to have successfully circulated petitions to for two parties now, and said it’s a sign of his campaign’s strength.

“The success of our petitioning for both the Democratic and Moderate lines demonstrates our campaign’s unstoppable momentum in building the broad coalition of volunteers and voters that will lead us to victory in November,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Castelli did not say whether he plans to continue his campaign as an independent candidate should he lose the Democratic primary in August. When asked, Castelli said only that he plans to win the Democratic Party’s nomination, and plans to carry both the Democratic and Moderate party lines in November.

“As the only candidate in the race endorsed by the Democratic Party county committees and elected officials of our district, I am confident that I will be the Democratic Party nominee and plan to carry both lines in November, because this broad coalition of voters is how we will defeat Congresswoman Elise Stefanik,” he said in a statement Wednesday.

His opponent in that primary, Whitehall native Matthew Putorti, has said it shows Castelli doesn’t plan to listen to the voters.

“I have said from the beginning of this race that I believe voters should decide who is the best candidate to take on Stefanik and represent our party on the ballot,” Putorti said in a press release when the first rumors of Castelli’s independent run were reported last week. “I’ve also been consistently clear that I will support the winner of the primary, but this is apparently not something my opponent is willing to do.”

On Tuesday, Putorti said he’s a proud Democrat and stands by the values the party represents.

“I am running for the nomination of the party that represents the values I will fight for in Congress: an economy that works for everyone, equality for all Americans, voter enfranchisement, a woman’s right to an abortion, and commonsense gun safety,” he said. “I won’t moderate any of those beliefs to try to win an election.”

Castelli said his Moderate line represents the issues he understands voters are focused on in this election, namely the economy, the freedoms to get an abortion or express oneself, and protecting a sense of community.

As it stands now, Castelli and Putorti will face each other in the Aug. 23 primary, with the winner going on to stand as the main opponent to Stefanik in November’s election. Depending on who wins the primary, there may be three candidates going on to November, or only two.