Capitol reporters request equity, transparency in Cuomo press briefings

Some reporters described that despite taking part in dozens of the governor’s briefings, and requesting to ask a question, they are passed over for reporters who Cuomo and his executive team appear to favor.

When a Times Union reporter asked Cuomo in November how journalists are selected to ask a question in the virtual forums, the governor feigned ignorance: “I have no idea. I just get the question and answer it.”

Pressed further on whether his staff selects who is picked, he continued to deny knowledge of the process: “What are you suggesting — that they like you, and they picked you out of a group? I have no idea.”

In the letter, LCA reporters recommended Cuomo adopt a similar approach to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s virtual press conferences, where a variety of reporters are called on and news outlets are guaranteed one question per week.

Richard Azzopardi, Cuomo’s spokesman, acknowledged receipt of the LCA’s letter and said officials are discussing how to respond to the concerns.