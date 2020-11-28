Campers face charges after rangers find illegal camp in Adirondacks

Two hunters from Oneida County have been charged with misdemeanors and several violations after they allegedly landed a plane in a wilderness area and used a chainsaw to clear trails and cut trees for tent poles, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

They are Robert Kratzenberg of Forestport and Andrew Davies from Westmoreland, according to the DEC. Public information officer Lori Severino said one of them owns the floatplane they landed on Balsam Lake in the West Canada Lake Wilderness Area, in the Herkimer County town of Ohio.

Severino said two DEC forest rangers, Lincoln Hanno and Dylan McCartney, discovered the camp while on foot patrol in the southwest Adirondacks on Nov. 13. On Nov. 19 they apprehended the two hunters.

Severino said pending charges include cutting 14 trees to build their camp and use of a chainsaw in a wilderness area, a class A misdemeanor with a penalty of up to one year jail and up to a $1,000 fine, plus up to triple damages for the value of the trees.