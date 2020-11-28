Campers face charges after rangers find illegal camp in Adirondacks

Two hunters from Oneida County have been charged with misdemeanors and several violations after they allegedly landed a plane in a wilderness area and used a chainsaw to clear trails and cut trees for tent poles, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
They are Robert Kratzenberg of Forestport and Andrew Davies from Westmoreland, according to the DEC. Public information officer Lori Severino said one of them owns the floatplane they landed on Balsam Lake in the West Canada Lake Wilderness Area, in the Herkimer County town of Ohio.
Severino said two DEC forest rangers, Lincoln Hanno and Dylan McCartney, discovered the camp while on foot patrol in the southwest Adirondacks on Nov. 13. On Nov. 19 they apprehended the two hunters.
Severino said pending charges include cutting 14 trees to build their camp and use of a chainsaw in a wilderness area, a class A misdemeanor with a penalty of up to one year jail and up to a $1,000 fine, plus up to triple damages for the value of the trees.
The other charged are violations and include storage of personal property on state land, camping violations and landing a plane on a prohibited body of water in a wilderness area. The violations penalty is up to 15 days jail, up to a $250 fine, a $75 surcharge and up to $100 civil penalty for each offense, Severino said.
Hurt hiker airlifted
On Saturday, Nov. 21 at 2:16 p.m., Essex County 911 transferred a call to DEC’s Ray Brook dispatch reporting a 34-year-old male hiker from Niskayuna with a non-weight-bearing lower right leg injury in the Essex County town of Keene.
Per Acting Forest Ranger Lt. Kevin Burns, New York State Police Aviation was on standby. Forest Rangers Peter Evans and Robbi Mecus hiked in to evaluate the hiker’s injury. A ground team comprised of Rangers Andrew Lewis, Scott Sabo Jr. and David Russell followed in behind.
At 4:15 p.m., Mecus located the injured hiker and placed him in a harness. He was then hoisted by NYSP Aviation into the helicopter and flown to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Lost hiker found
On Saturday, Nov. 21 at 9:44 p.m., Washington County 911 transferred a call to DEC’s Ray Brook dispatch reporting a possible overdue hiker in the Warren County town of Horicon. After interviewing the reporting party, forest rangers decided that her destination was most likely Pharaoh Lake.
Forest Ranger Charles Kabrehl responded to check the trailhead and located the woman’s car. Kabrehl went into the woods along with a Warren County sheriff’s deputy and located the 44-year-old hiker from Glens Falls. The responders escorted the missing hiker safely back to the trailhead.
