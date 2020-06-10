Buffalo protester fights injustice, is not 'Antifa provocateur'

Commenters on social media have pointed to that tweet as proof that Gugino hates law enforcement.

Bisson said about the tweet: "He was more likely to echo something someone said. ... It was atypical," Bisson said. "Like an answer to a cry started up in a protest."

Gugino also had a YouTube channel. He had just 35 subscribers on Friday and just a handful of posts. That grew to over 1,000 but the channel was also removed by Tuesday.

Gugino's last video, posted on May 29, was a testimonial to his friend, Colville, who is scheduled to be sentenced in the Kings Bay Plowshares 7 case at the end of June, along with Grady.

On April 4, 2018, Colville, Grady and five other activists broke into a nuclear submarine base in Kings Bay, Georgia. According to court records, they broke a padlock and went into a "limited area" of the base. They put up crime scene tape, spray painted "Love one another" and "repent" and put up a sign that read: "The ultimate logic of Trident omnicide."

Gugino had been friends with the activists for about 15 years. He got to know them at a protest against the treatment of prisoners at Guantanamo, Grady said.