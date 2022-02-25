Bridie Farrell drops out of NY-21 congressional race

PLATTSBURGH — Bridie Farrell, a former U.S. speedskater and crime victim advocate, announced Friday that she is dropping out of the race to represent New York’s 21st Congressional District.

In an email to supporters, the North River Democrat said she made the decision after closely reviewing the new district maps, signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this month.

“New York’s 21st District now has a 23-point Republican advantage instead of the 8-point margin it had when I launched my campaign,” she said. “I no longer see a path to victory for a Democrat in this race.”

GOP super district

The new NY-21 has been described by media outlets, including CNHI, as a GOP super district.

Under the new maps, it will encompass all or parts of 18 counties, six more than its current configuration.

The district will lose parts of Jefferson and Warren counties while gaining the remainder of Herkimer County, all of Schoharie County and parts of Montgomery, Oneida, Oswego, Otsego and Rensselaer counties.

According to the campaign of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, the newly-expanded NY-21 voted for former President Donald Trump by 19% in 2020, and for the GOP gubernatorial candidate by 30% in 2018.

Stefanik camp: No surprise

Farrell and other Democrats chose to remain in the race even after Matt Castelli, a former CIA and White House counterterrorism official who lives in Saratoga, racked up support from 11 county Democratic committee leaders in the district and Stefanik’s predecessor, Plattsburgh Democrat Bill Owens. Castelli has also been endorsed by 13 county Democratic committees.

Farrell’s total fundraising numbers also trailed Castelli’s by nearly $200,000. Whitehall attorney Matt Putorti has brought in more than twice as much as Farrell did throughout their campaigns.

In a statement, Alex deGrasse, Stefanik’s senior adviser, said Farrell’s decision was no surprise.

He contended upstate New York and North Country Democrats were “stuck” with the remaining candidates: Castelli, Putorti and Ezra Watson, a technician in the semiconductor industry who lives in Wilton.

“We look forward to once again crushing whichever radical extremist gets through the Democrat primary, and we expect more Democrats to drop out to avoid embarrassing themselves,” deGrasse said.

‘Be vocal, go local’

In her email, Farrell said her desire to give back to the North Country was not ending and that she remained committed to helping the region and rural New York in down-ballot races this election cycle.

“As I said when I started my nonprofit years ago: Be Vocal, Go Local. We need to come out for folks who are willing to throw their hats in the ring to serve with financial support, door knocking, phone banking and by having conversations with our neighbors.”

Farrell expressed gratitude to her supporters and said leaving the race was “the beginning of the next chapter.”

“I still truly believe there is more that unites us than divides us,” she continued. “I hope that you do as well, and that you will remain engaged in the beautiful and fragile process of American democracy.”

More endorsements

Farrell’s announcement came out shortly after Stefanik touted the backing of three more GOP county committees, making for 15 so far.

The Montgomery, Washington and Lewis counties Republican committees have unanimously endorsed Stefanik, joining their counterparts in Saratoga, Franklin, Herkimer, Fulton, Jefferson, Clinton, Hamilton, Warren, Oneida, St. Lawrence, Oswego and Essex counties.

“Our community is ecstatic that Ms. Stefanik will soon officially represent us, although her strong, conservative leadership has long benefited families across our state,” stated Mike McMahon, GOP chair for Montgomery County, one of the new additions to NY-21.

“From taking on corrupt Gov. Andrew Cuomo, to standing with President Donald Trump, Congresswoman Stefanik has always fought for New Yorkers. Montgomery County families look forward to turning out in big numbers to support her reelection.”

The Clinton County GOP’s endorsement of Stefanik’s reelection run came last week.

“Since she was first elected in 2014, Elise has never stopped delivering results for Clinton County families,” county Republican Committee Chair Clark Currier said in a statement.

“She is an unapologetic champion for our conservative values, and we’re grateful to continue to support her tremendous work for Clinton County, New York, and our country.”

