Breaking down the DEC's budget

These have remained the same since last year, though Bauer said a plan to scale up the EPF funding to $500 million a year has been postponed.

Staffing

DEC staffing would stay around the same with this proposed budget. Forest rangers have for years now said they do not have the staffing levels to adequately care for the people and the environment in the backcountry, especially in the increasingly busy High Peaks Wilderness.

This budget would add seven new full-time employees to implement the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and realign nine full-time employees to work on the Lake George Park Commission.

“The Adirondacks and Catskills are at a disadvantage in the Legislature because so many of our legislators are Republicans who are in the minority and are largely spectators,” Bauer said.

He said increased DEC staffing is likely to need to come through an Executive Budget, as adding a few new forest rangers is not a high priority for most of the representatives in the Legislature. He said lobbying the governor as he forms his budget is the best way to get it done.