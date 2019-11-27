{{featured_button_text}}
Bobsled and skeleton events need workers

American driver Jamie Greubel Poser and teammate Aja Evans push their sled during the women’s World Cup bobsled race at Mount Van Hoevenberg in December 2016. 

 Enterprise photo Lou Reuter

LAKE PLACID — The state Olympic Regional Development Authority has picked up a second bobsled-skeleton World Cup event this year, and a lot of volunteers are still needed to staff it.

Lake Placid typically hosts one bobsled-skeleton World Cup event, while the second is hosted by Park City, Utah. But there were refrigeration issues at the city’s 20-year-old track, according to the Salt Lake Tribune, prompting ORDA’s counterpart — the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation — to temporarily shutter the facility and cancel two major events. The bobsled-skeleton World Cup was one of them.

Lake Placid will now host both, the first Dec. 4-8, the second Dec. 10-15. No changes to the track were needed to accommodate the change, ORDA spokeswoman Elise Ruocco said. But scheduling for the events was shifted. Both two-man bobsled competitions will now be held one weekend, and both four-man bobsled competitions will be held the following weekend.

“This style mimics a World Championship schedule, which will aid our preparation for the International Bobsled Skeleton Federation World Championships in 2021,” she said.

The events are each expected to draw approximately 300 athletes and coaches from around the world, according to Ruocco.

“What does this mean? A TON of volunteers are needed,” an ORDA email blast reads.

The authority put out a call for volunteers Monday afternoon. Altogether, ORDA needs 20 volunteers working in two shifts on training days, and between 50 to 60 volunteers working in two shifts on race days, as well as between eight and 10 trained race-specific volunteers for race days.

Between the two World Cup events, there are six planned training days and five race days.

“We have two specific categories of volunteers: ‘steward volunteers’ and ‘race-specific volunteers,'” Ruocco said. “Steward volunteers are briefed on their duties at check-in, but formal training is not required.”

Race-specific volunteers, however, need training. They’re typically former athletes or International Bobsled and Skeleton Foundation jury members, Ruocco said.

Volunteers will be tasked with a number of different duties. Some will be positioned along the track, others will check credentials at the start and finish decks, some will man the ticket booth or help in the VIP room. A few volunteers will be asked to chaperone athletes during the drug-testing process.

For this work, the authority does plan to shell out some rewards: Volunteers will get free tickets to the event, as well as lunch, coffee and snacks at check-in, according to ORDA. Volunteers also get one non-expiring one-day lift voucher valid at Whiteface, Gore or Belleayre.

Anyone with questions about the volunteer process can contact ORDA’s volunteer coordinator, Jenna Lute, at volunteers@orda.org. Those who would like to volunteer can contact that same e-mail address to sign up.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments