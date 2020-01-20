Block by block: Work on Ice Palace begins in Saranac Lake

SARANAC LAKE — A bright sun hung over Pontiac Bay Monday morning as more than 20 volunteers got to work building this year’s Winter Carnival Ice Palace.

Bill Madden plunged a giant saw into Lake Flower’s frozen surface while Steve Racatte used a pike to break off chunks of ice for the future palace. A crane then picked up those giant blocks of ice, and other volunteers in Ice Palace Workers 101 dragged the blocks across the snow. Normally a tractor moves the ice, but it wasn’t working, so the ice had to be transported the old-fashioned way — with big tongs and lots of muscle.

Winter Carnival Committee Chair Jeff Branch said the ice was between 11 and 12 inches thick where the IPW 101 was cutting, and they hauled in about 180 blocks Monday.

This year’s palace design won’t be the regular box style of year’s prior. Instead, it will be more curved.

One of the volunteers, Joe Plumb, said the crew is trying to get away from the traditional rectangle design and build something that will take up more space.

“It’s going to really push our boundaries as far as access around the palace for all our equipment, but I think we should have enough room,” he said.