Blaze engulfs buildings at historic White Pine Camp

PAUL SMITHS — A fire ripped through buildings on the historic White Pine Camp property in Paul Smiths on Sunday evening.

The fire was called in shortly before 7 p.m. and had reportedly spread to at least three of the buildings on the property of one of the Adirondacks’ great camps, which was built in 1908 by New York banker Archibald White.

Andrew Quinn, the owner of Desperados Restaurant in Lake Placid, discovered the fire, with his wife Amy Fisher Quinn. The couple were celebrating their anniversary at the camp when Andrew heard sounds coming from the workshop on the property. Quinn, a 30-year veteran of the Keene Volunteer Fire Department, headed toward the workshop, but the fire had already began consuming the building and quickly spread to adjacent structures, including the cabin where the Quinns were staying.

Amy Fisher Quinn called 911.

“The cabin where we were staying is now fully engulfed and it is spreading,” she wrote in a Facebook post, along with photos she posted from the scene. “It spread through our cabin within 4 minutes as we watched.”

Fire departments from around the Tri-Lakes all responded to the fire.