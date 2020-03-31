Birthing plans do not go as planned during coronavirus pandemic

ALBANY — On her first night home from the hospital after giving birth, 35-year-old Olivia Dunn watched as her father hung a plastic bag of his homemade meatloaf outside her kitchen door and then circled the house to peer through the glass front door.

He didn’t come in. He only looked. His daughter and her brand new baby were sitting together in a chair in the living room of their Albany home.

After he left, Dunn cried. Her father had seen the baby in images texted to his phone and on FaceTime. But not in person until that day. And this — this outside-peering-in visit — was not how she imagined it would go.

But then, she also hadn’t imagined that a worldwide outbreak of novel coronavirus would cause schools to close or businesses to shutter or entire economies to screech to a halt. She hadn’t imagined that the doulas she hired to support her through pregnancy would be barred from the delivery room. Or that keeping her loved ones safe would mean keeping her distance.

“It was heartbreaking,” Dunn said by telephone. “I’m an only child and this is my first child, so it may be their only grandchild. I imagined my mother coming and sitting with me. It’s hard. You just want to share your family, you know?”