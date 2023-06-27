The state needs more electric car charging stations to help reach its carbon-reduction targets, but where to put them and how many are needed remain a question.

Assembly member Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, introduced legislation to conduct a study of the need, and Assembly member Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, cosponsored the bipartisan bill. Both the Assembly and the state Senate passed the bill earlier this month.

The analysis will “put a firm number” on how much additional infrastructure is needed to meet the future needs of electric automobiles, trucks and school buses, Woerner said, in a recent telephone interview.

“I think we were sort of skipping a step” in the process when the legislature enacted the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act which set targets for carbon emissions,she said. This legislation inserts the step.

The legislation does not list funding for the project, yet.

In other political news from the region:Clean SlateState Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, said he was surprised at the closeness of the 82-65 vote in the Assembly to pass the Clean Slate Act.

Democrats outnumber Republicans 102-48 in the Assembly.

“It was really close…a lengthy debate,” Simpson said in a recent telephone interview.

The legislation, which also has passed the Senate, would automatically seal criminal records after a specific time for certain individuals after they have completed their sentences.

The law is intended to make it easier for formerly incarcerated individuals to find employment.

Simpson voted against the legislation.

“I thought it was too broad. It left a lot of areas of concern,” Simpson said.

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, also voted against the legislation.

“I understand the intent,” Woerner said, in a recent telephone interview. “I have real concerns about the automatic nature as well as the scope of it.”

Invasive speciesU.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is an original cosponsor of bipartisan legislation that Rep. Joseph Morelle, D-Rochester, introduced June 6 to make the invasive spotted laternfly a “high priority research and extension initiative” under the Food, Agricultural and Trade Act of 1990.

The designation would allow the Department of Agriculture to establish a competitive grant program for research into the mitigation of the insect which is a threat to New York’s agriculture industry.

The legislation had 32 cosponsors – 22 Democrats and 10 Republicans – as of June 25.

Same-sex marriageU.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, is an original cosponsor of legislation that Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., introduced June 23 to add language to Internal Revenue law to clarify that legally-married, same-sex couples are entitled to the same provision as other married couples.

The legislation had 50 cosponsors, all Democrats, as of Sunday.

Open House U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, announced that he will host an open house at 4 p.m. Friday at his new district office at 433 Broadway, Suite 201 in Saratoga Springs.

“My staff and I will be on hand to answer any questions you may have regarding the services we offer to constituents or any other matters,” Tonko posted on his congressional office Facebook page.

AwardState Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, on June 17 announced that the Hudson Crossing Park Board presented her its “Sunshine Award” for 2023.