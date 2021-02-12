Bill would prohibit falsification of vaccination records

State legislators may make it illegal to falsify COVID-19 vaccination records.
State Sen. Anna Kaplan, D-Carle Place, has introduced S.5416 in the state Senate to amend the state Public Health and Penal laws to prohibit the falsification of COVID-19 vaccination records.
Changes to the Public Health Law would create a definition for a COVID-19 vaccination record card and Digital Vaccine Passport. Kaplan then proposes creation of the crimes of first- and second-degree falsification of COVID-19 records in the state Penal Law.
Second-degree falsification of COVID-19 vaccination records would be a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 364 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine if someone who is not a licensed medical professional intentionally or knowingly falsifies or alters a COVID-19 vaccination record card or digital vaccine passport to misrepresent a history and record of vaccine treatment.
First-degree falsification of COVID-19 vaccination would be a Class E felony punishable by up to 1 1/3 to four years in jail when an individual is a licensed medical professional and intentionally or knowingly falsifies or alters a COVID-19 vaccination record card or digital vaccine passport to misrepresent a history and record of vaccine treatment.
“This legislation seeks to protect the assuredness of COVID-19 vaccine records,” Kaplan wrote in her legislative justification. “Individuals who misrepresent their vaccination history, not only jeopardize their own health, but the health of all those they come into contact with. This legislation speaks to the incredibly serious level of concern COVID-19 brings to our society. By creating a specific crime for the falsification of records we make it easier for law enforcement to specifically be able to charge individuals who undertake nefarious means to receive a COVID-19 vaccination record.”
Kaplan’s bill has been referred to the Senate’s Health Committee.
Just a few days ago, The Wall Street Journal reported authorities in Indonesia, France and the United Kingdom had arrested people with falsified coronavirus tests. Among the rings Europol has found are a forgery ring selling fake negative COVID test results to passengers in Paris.
“Given the widespread technological means available, in the form of high-quality printers and different software, fraudsters are able to produce high-quality counterfeit, forged or fake documents,” Europol said in a news release.