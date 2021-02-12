Bill would prohibit falsification of vaccination records

State legislators may make it illegal to falsify COVID-19 vaccination records.

State Sen. Anna Kaplan, D-Carle Place, has introduced S.5416 in the state Senate to amend the state Public Health and Penal laws to prohibit the falsification of COVID-19 vaccination records.

Changes to the Public Health Law would create a definition for a COVID-19 vaccination record card and Digital Vaccine Passport. Kaplan then proposes creation of the crimes of first- and second-degree falsification of COVID-19 records in the state Penal Law.

Second-degree falsification of COVID-19 vaccination records would be a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 364 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine if someone who is not a licensed medical professional intentionally or knowingly falsifies or alters a COVID-19 vaccination record card or digital vaccine passport to misrepresent a history and record of vaccine treatment.

First-degree falsification of COVID-19 vaccination would be a Class E felony punishable by up to 1 1/3 to four years in jail when an individual is a licensed medical professional and intentionally or knowingly falsifies or alters a COVID-19 vaccination record card or digital vaccine passport to misrepresent a history and record of vaccine treatment.