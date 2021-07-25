Bill advocates for temporary marijuana growing license in New York

State Sen. Jeremy Cooney doesn't want to let the state's dilly-dallying deprive potential marijuana growers of a growing season next year.

Cooney, a Rochester Democrat, has introduced S.7295 in the state Senate to require the state Office of Cannabis Management board to establish a provisional adult-use cultivator license starting Jan. 1 if the board hasn't already formally created the license. At the same time, the state Agriculture and Markets department would issue the licenses until the Office of Cannabis Management is able to do so.

"The adult-use cannabis industry is projected to be a multi-billion dollar industry in the state of New York," Cooney wrote in his legislative justification. "In order to prepare for future cannabis sales, cultivators and farmers across the state will need to take advanced steps to obtain and begin growing the necessary crops. Seeds need to be planted by June 2022, and sources of these seeds need to located even earlier than that. Because of this, growers may need authorization before the adult-use cultivator's licenses may be in place."

Companion legislation has not yet been introduced in the state Assembly. Unless there is a special session, which is not likely, the bill won't be discussed until the next legislative session begins in January.