Beer, wine, liquor stores continue strong sales even as pandemic eases

"We had in this area a lot of people from downstate coming up and spending the rest of the year at their camps," he said.

His sales were up substantially in 2020 over 2019 and are still exceeding 2019 this year, though not by as much.

Green said, however, that it's a new shop, opened in 2018, and a lot of the growth was from new customers walking in to have a look and walking out with a bottle or three.

"Our liquor sales went up well above the state average. It was double the state average," he said.

And he saw the trend that the Distilled Spirits Council reported nationally: increased sales of premium rather than economy products.

"They're going back to the cheaper brands now," Green said.

Marc Hughes, owner of Midtown Discount Beverage in Johnstown, said he has never seen such sales volume in the quarter-century he's operated the beer store.

The money has been great, even with the limited profit margin on beer, but the physical and mental stress have been significant as well — he has cut the store's hours to try to limit that.