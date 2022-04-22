 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Avian flu detected in wild birds 10 NY counties

  • 0

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said Wednesday that avian flu has been detected in wild birds in 10 New York counties, including Cayuga.

According to the DEC, highly pathogenic avian flu has been found in free-ranging wild birds, such as bald eagles, Canadian geese, mute swans, red-tailed hawks and turkey vultures.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the avian flu cases do not pose a public health threat. The risk of infection is low, the DEC said, but it advised individuals who handle wild birds to take precautionary measures — wear eye protection, gloves and masks. The department also recommends that hunters cook game meat to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, which kills the virus.

The DEC explained that avian flu outbreaks in wild birds are linked to migration when the birds gather in large numbers. Transmission of the disease decreases when birds spread out during the nesting season.

It is believed that the recent strain of avian flu came from Europe, where it has been present since 2020. The same strain was detected in North America in November.

People are also reading…

Avian flu was first found in a New York flock in February. The DEC reports that the strain has been found in captive chickens, ducks and pheasants in Dutchess, Fulton, Monroe and Ulster counties. It has been detected in wild birds in Cayuga, Clinton, Livingston, Monroe, Montgomery, Nassau, Onondaga, Seneca, Suffolk and Wayne counties.

The DEC says it is working with the two agencies leading the avian flu response, the state Department of Agriculture and Markets and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Inspection Service. The state Department of Health and Cornell University are also involved.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawyer: Benjamin has strong legal challenges for charges

Lawyer: Benjamin has strong legal challenges for charges

A lawyer for recently resigned New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin says the Democrat has very lively legal issues from which to challenge corruption charges brought against him last week. Attorney Barry Berke told a Manhattan federal judge Monday that he expects to challenge charges including bribery, fraud and conspiracy that were brought against Benjamin last week. Benjamin, who is free on $250,000 bail, pleaded not guilty and resigned the same day he was arrested. Berke says the U.S. Supreme Court has said prosecutions based solely on political contributions and no personal benefits are tougher legal challenges for prosecutors.

NY lieutenant governor resigns after arrest in federal probe

NY lieutenant governor resigns after arrest in federal probe

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin has resigned in the wake of his arrest in a federal corruption investigation, creating a political crisis for Gov. Kathy Hochul seven months after she selected Benjamin as a partner to make a fresh start in an office already rocked by scandal. Hochul says Benjamin resigned Tuesday. He was accused in an indictment of participating in a scheme to obtain campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for Benjamin’s agreement to use his influence as a state senator to get a $50,000 grant of state funds for a nonprofit organization the developer controlled. Benjamin pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Suspect arrested in death of woman found in duffel bag

Suspect arrested in death of woman found in duffel bag

A suspect has been arrested in the brutal murder of a 51-year-old woman whose bloodied body was found in a duffel bag in Queens. Police say 44-year-old David Bonola was arrested just before 1 a.m. Thursday in connection with the death of Orsolya Gaal. Gaal’s body was found inside a duffel bag at about 8 a.m. Saturday. Police say the victim was stabbed more than 55 times. It's not clear whether Bonola has an attorney who can comment on the charges against him.

NYC reservoir releases raise worries about stormier future

NYC reservoir releases raise worries about stormier future

New York City is under fire for sometimes releasing massive amounts of water a day from a key reservoir in the Catskill Mountains. The releases help manage water levels in the Ashokan Reservoir, often around big storms. But residents downstream say the periodic surges cause ecological harm along the lower Esopus Creek. Worse still, they say the high flows can sometimes be so murky with silt they turn the scenic Hudson River tributary into the color of chocolate milk. City officials say they’re trying to balance downstream concerns with their mandate to deliver clean water.

Chinese man gets over 4 years in prison for pandemic fraud

A Chinese man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison after he admitted he fraudulently tried to get $20 million in federal coronavirus-relief funds that were supposed to aid distressed businesses. U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman announced the four year, four month prison term for Muge Ma at a sentencing hearing Thursday in Manhattan. The judge said the prison term was necessary because of the seriousness of the crimes and the need for others to be warned against abusing programs meant to help people in a national emergency. Ma, jailed since his May 2020 arrest, repeatedly said he was sorry.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sharpton demands name of officer who killed Lyoya

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News