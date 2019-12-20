AuSable Forks man sentenced to 25-years-to-life for murder

“It was a crime that David Bova could have and should have walked away from,” Wylie said.

‘Truly sorry’

Tyner made brief comments on the case, but said that because Bova had already admitted he was guilty and showed remorse, he wanted to let Bova speak for himself before Favreau handed down a sentence.

“I am truly sorry for the events that happened on March 13,” Bova said. “I never meant to hurt anybody.”

This case was originally set to go to trial on Oct. 15, but Bova instead pleaded guilty that day.

“I do appreciate that you did come into this court and saved the family a long protracted trial,” Favreau said.

But not enough to be lenient.

Fines, sentencings

On top of the 25-years-to-life for the second-degree murder charge, Favreau sentenced Bova to 20 years with five years post-release supervision for second-degree attempted murder, 10 years with five years post-release supervision for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 15 years with five years post-release supervision for first-degree criminal use of a firearm and one year for second-degree menacing.