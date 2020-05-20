Auction house ordered to shutdown after disregard to COVID-19 guidelines

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

SAUGERTIES — A shutdown order was issued to a Saugerties auction house owner after complaints surfaced that he was letting customers in the building in violation of coronavirus state orders, according to Police Chief Joseph Sinagra.

The “cease and desist” order was issued to Steve Jolley, owner of NJA Auctions at Simmons Plaza and to Ed Kreuscher, the plaza’s owner, Sinagra said.

Sinagra said the order was issued Monday after police received 13 complaints from the New York state Pause Task Force.

Sinagra said that if Jolley does not comply with the order and continues to let customers in the building, he will face arrest. The chief said that only Jolley and an employee are allowed in the building.

“We have a civil process by which all citizens should exercise, but to snub your nose at the government and say I am going to do what I want to do that is not the way to go about,” said Sinagra.

Earlier in the day Monday, Jolley said that his and customers' civil rights were being violated by being forced to close by the government. He also expressed his views in a Facebook posting.

“Civil rights are being trashed," Jolley said during a telephone interview.