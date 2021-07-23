Assembly speaker says Cuomo impeachment does not hinge solely on AG's probe

Some of the female accusers earlier pledged not to cooperate with the Assembly investigation, questioning its intent and suggesting Heastie would look out for the interests of Cuomo, a longtime political ally.

“The federal government is doing an inquiry. No one is rushing them,” Heastie said Friday of a third probe of Cuomo — by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn who are looking into Cuomo’s handling of the COVID outbreak in nursing homes, including that Cuomo’s office undercounted the number of COVID deaths in the facilities last year.

Heastie said the Assembly Judiciary Committee should be given the “same deference” about the timetable of its Cuomo investigation as federal prosecutors and the state attorney general.

But Heastie then told reporters that the findings by James, depending on what they might be, aren’t necessarily going to be enough to determine whether the Assembly moves forward with impeachment proceedings. He said he believes the findings by the James investigation “should be part of the Assembly’s review, but I don’t know if the report itself, alone, without the conclusion of the Judiciary Committee’s work, should rise to an action,’’ Heastie said Friday.