Assembly, Senate differ on allowing Cuomo to speed up prison closures

Cuomo has shut down 21 prisons since he became governor in 2011. There are plans for more, according to his executive budget proposal. He is asking for the same authority from the state Legislature — to close prisons as long as he gives legislative leaders 90 days' notice. But there is a difference this time. Instead of having that authority in one fiscal year, he wants it spread over two fiscal years. That would allow him to speed up the closure of prisons during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 fiscal years.