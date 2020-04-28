As part of bankruptcy, Buffalo Diocese announces suspended priests will not be paid

The Buffalo Diocese, as part of bankruptcy negotiations, will no longer pay or provide health care for priests facing substantiated sex abuse allegations.
Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger informed 23 Buffalo suspended priests in a letter sent last Thursday that regular checks from the diocese would stop on Friday, May 1.
Scharfenberger, who replaced retiring Bishop Richard J. Malone as head of the Buffalo Diocese on Dec. 4, following prolonged controversy over his handling of the clergy sexual abuse scandal, said the move was part of negotiations in bankruptcy with a creditor’s committee that represents the interests of more than 200 plaintiffs alleging child sex abuse by priests who sued the diocese under the Child Victims Act.
The diocese also won’t pay retirement funds, health care, car insurance or dental care, Scharfenberger said.
Diocese spokesman Greg Tucker confirmed the move in an email to reporters on Tuesday.
“Following discussions and subsequent agreement with the Creditors Committee, which has been appointed as part of the Diocese of Buffalo’s Chapter 11 process, the Diocese will cease all financial support and health benefits for priests with substantiated allegations of sexual abuse, effective May 1, 2020. None of the 23 individuals affected currently has faculties to function as a priest within the Diocese,” Tucker said. “The nature and details of the allegations that resulted in their faculties being suspended relate, in most cases, to many years ago. The Diocese is directing these individuals to information and available resources elsewhere for their health insurance and other sustenance needs going forward.”
A lawyer for some of the accused priests called the move unconscionable and shortsighted and said it will leave several elderly clergy destitute.
