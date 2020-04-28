As part of bankruptcy, Buffalo Diocese announces suspended priests will not be paid

Scharfenberger, who replaced retiring Bishop Richard J. Malone as head of the Buffalo Diocese on Dec. 4, following prolonged controversy over his handling of the clergy sexual abuse scandal, said the move was part of negotiations in bankruptcy with a creditor’s committee that represents the interests of more than 200 plaintiffs alleging child sex abuse by priests who sued the diocese under the Child Victims Act.

“Following discussions and subsequent agreement with the Creditors Committee, which has been appointed as part of the Diocese of Buffalo’s Chapter 11 process, the Diocese will cease all financial support and health benefits for priests with substantiated allegations of sexual abuse, effective May 1, 2020. None of the 23 individuals affected currently has faculties to function as a priest within the Diocese,” Tucker said. “The nature and details of the allegations that resulted in their faculties being suspended relate, in most cases, to many years ago. The Diocese is directing these individuals to information and available resources elsewhere for their health insurance and other sustenance needs going forward.”