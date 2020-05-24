As nation approaches 100,000 dead, New York continues downtrend

He noted that masks will be mandatory on the Long Island Railroad, which will be disinfected daily.

Temperatures in the mid-50s in the morning on Long Island beaches were expected to reach the mid-60s by mid-afternoon, comfortable enough for those in light clothing but less so for the bathing suit-clad crowd.

State beaches were open, including Jones Beach, Sunken Meadow, Hither Hills and Robert Moses.

Campgrounds and recreational vehicle parks were set to open statewide on Monday.

Cuomo green lights sports

Professional athletes and their teams can resume training in New York state on Sunday, Cuomo said as he urged them to return to their facilities after a pause of more than two months due to the coronavirus shutdown.

Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NHL are discussing the resumption of their seasons with their players’ unions.

Cuomo said sports could provide relief to people still at home.

“I believe that sports that can come back without having people in the stadium, without having people in the arena," Cuomo said. “Do it! Do it! Work out the economics if you can. We want you up. We want people to be able to watch sports.