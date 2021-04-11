As broadband investment grows, some in the North Country say they feel left behind

More than 14 million Americans don’t have high-speed internet, according to the FCC. The Biden Administration wants to change that by investing billions of dollars into broadband expansion.

But there’s a problem: it’s not clear where internet dead zones are, which means even more Americans could be struggling to get online, including many in the North Country.

Wini Martin lives in the town of Thurman in the southern Adirondacks. It’s as rural as it gets — there’s no gas station or grocery store in town. Martin is standing by the side of the road with her grandson.

“Miles, just pay attention," Martin said. "Just don’t get hurt.”

Her grandson, Miles, is holding up his phone trying to get cell service. Right now this is the only way they can get online.

“He just found out that you can get it in the middle of the road, which we couldn’t before,” said Martin.

The Martins have had internet over the years, but service providers come and go. They’ve been offline for months now and that’s been tough on the lumber business Wini runs with her husband. It’s also hard on the grandkids, who spend part of the week here.