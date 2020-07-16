Appeals court: EPA dodging Clean Air Act duty

At one point in the ruling the judges called the EPA’s explanation “Delphic,” referring to obscure predictions of the ancient Greek oracle at Delphi.

“This is all quite mystifying,” they wrote. “We are left with no coherent explanation of what was missing from New York’s petition.”

“You can’t give states the runaround and impose impossible burdens on them and technical requirements that are constantly shifting,” Sean Donahue, a lawyer who represented the Adirondack Council in this case, said Tuesday.

There has been a tug of war for decades between downwind states, which claim to be victims of others’ polluting, and upwind states that claim the downwind states are using the EPA to control them. Donahue said the Good Neighbor Provision “is supposed to be a useful tool for states that have air quality problems, and there’s no dispute that New York and New Jersey do.” He hopes the EPA will take this opportunity to write “more realistic” standards for how states use it.

New York had asked the court to give the EPA 60 days to issue a new decision, but the court chose not to impose a deadline “at this time,” instead saying “we fully expect the EPA to act promptly.”

The EPA’s press office said only that the agency is reviewing the decision.