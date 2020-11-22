Another month, at least, of closure to Canada

The U.S.-Canada border will stay closed for a ninth straight month, until at least Dec. 21, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and acting U.S. Department of Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf announced Friday.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the border has been closed to non-essential travel since March. The two governments review the matter every 30 days and so far have not seen reason to lift the closure.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said in a statement that she remains “committed to working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Canadian government to establish a comprehensive plan to safely reopen the border.”

In Plattsburgh, North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas has long lamented the continuing border closure, but on Thursday he sounded resigned to it until sometime in 2021.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}