Amtrak service to Burlington starts, with a hitch

Amtrak-Expansion-Vermont

An Amtrak train leaves Burlington, Vt., for New York City on Friday, the first passenger train to take the route in 70 years.

 Lisa Rathke, Associated Press

After a nearly 70-year absence, a passenger train running from Vermont's revitalized Burlington train station to New York City headed south Friday.

The Ethan Allen made a stop Friday afternoon in Fort Edward on its way south, and was scheduled to stop in Fort Edward in the evening on its northbound trip to Burlington. But service to New York was interrupted due to a problem with a building in Albany. Passengers on the Ethan Allen were bussed between Saratoga Springs and Rensselaer.

Amtrak stopped running passenger trains along a stretch of track near an old warehouse in Albany with an exterior wall in danger of partially collapsing.

The track closure interrupted service west from Albany. Amtrak officials could not say how long the stretch of track would be off limits to trains.

City officials in Albany are concerned about the stability of the privately-owned Central Warehouse; a massive, old building north of the city's downtown. Mayor Kathy Sheehan said a structural engineering report states that a collapse of part of the warehouse's south wall is considered imminent.

Chunks of the facade have already fallen off.

Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said the rail service was taking preemptive measure to keep passengers and employees safe.

Lake Shore Limited trains to Chicago, and Maple Leaf trains to Toronto, were not running Friday. Empire Service was running between New York City and Albany, but not west of Albany. As of Friday, only the Ethan Allen was the only train continuing past Albany with the aid of a bus bridge.

Vermont's new Burlington rail expansion caps a nearly 30-year-long effort that saw about $117 million spent on rail infrastructure and comes a year after Amtrak, on its 50th anniversary as the nation’s passenger rail service, announced a $75 billion, 15-year-plan to expand passenger rail around the country.

In Albany, Sheehan declared a state of emergency.

"We are working closely with local, state, and federal partners and engineering experts to determine the extent of the structural failure and develop a plan to ensure the safety of our residents and businesses, and get the trains running on time and interstate commerce back on track," she said.

