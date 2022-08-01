Amtrak service restored west of Albany after cleanup

ALBANY — Amtrak on Monday re-started train service west of Albany that was suspended last week over safety concerns from an old warehouse's crumbling wall.
A section of track in Albany had been closed to passenger trains on Friday over worries about the structural integrity of the nearby Central Warehouse. No trains could run between Schenectady and Amtrak's Albany-Rensselaer station.
Parts of the facade had already come down, and an engineering report said a collapse of part of a wall was likely.
In a statement, Amtrak said crews had done some cleanup and construction work, including clearing out debris and stabilizing the inside of the warehouse. Train service was restored with a speed restriction.
The service suspension had caused a hassle for train operations, including a new service from Burlington, Vermont to New York City. Passengers using that service — the Ethan Allen, which makes a stop in Fort Edward — had to transfer to buses between Saratoga Springs and Rensselaer.
Amtrak also used a "bus bridge" to take passengers between Schenectady and Rensselaer for Lake Shore Limited service to Chicago and Maple Leaf service to Toronto. Other trains servicing western New York were canceled. That service will come back on line beginning Tuesday.