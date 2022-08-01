Amtrak service restored west of Albany after cleanup

An ex-adviser to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was killed in a crash after police say a Lyft driver ordered him out of the car in the middle of a Delaware highway over the weekend. Authorities on Wednesday said the driver initially fled but was cooperating with authorities. No charges were immediately filed in connection with the death of 43-year-old Sidney Wolf. Delaware State Police say a group of six friends ordered a Lyft ride to Bethany Beach early Sunday, but the driver stopped and demanded that all six passengers get out after a dispute arose. Police say Sidney Wolf got out and was hit by a passing car. Wolf had been a senior policy advisor for Cuomo in Washington, D.C.