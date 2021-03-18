Amazon seeks to turn Colonie factory into fourth distribution center in Capital Region

COLONIE — Amazon is proposing to turn a factory in northern Colonie into a warehouse that would be its fourth distribution center in the greater Capital Region.

The plan is still in its early stages, and will be heard by the town Planning Board at its March 23 meeting.

It calls for the Precision Valve & Automation plant on Mustang Drive to become a warehouse and distribution facility for the online retail giant after PVA relocates to its new production facility in the former Sportsplex of Halfmoon.

An Amazon spokeswoman said Monday the company is always considering new locations but its policy is to not discuss those considerations.

PVA President Tony Hynes could not be reached for comment.

Colonie Planning Director Sean Maguire also could not provide more details than are included in the proposal submitted by engineers serving as consultants for Amazon, because the plan is in its early stages.

It would entail combining three parcels — 1 Mustang Drive, 6 Fonda Road and 20 Green Mountain Drive — into a single 17.42-acre parcel.