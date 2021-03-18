Amazon seeks to turn Colonie factory into fourth distribution center in Capital Region

COLONIE — Amazon is proposing to turn a factory in northern Colonie into a warehouse that would be its fourth distribution center in the greater Capital Region.
The plan is still in its early stages, and will be heard by the town Planning Board at its March 23 meeting.
It calls for the Precision Valve & Automation plant on Mustang Drive to become a warehouse and distribution facility for the online retail giant after PVA relocates to its new production facility in the former Sportsplex of Halfmoon.
An Amazon spokeswoman said Monday the company is always considering new locations but its policy is to not discuss those considerations.
PVA President Tony Hynes could not be reached for comment.
Colonie Planning Director Sean Maguire also could not provide more details than are included in the proposal submitted by engineers serving as consultants for Amazon, because the plan is in its early stages.
It would entail combining three parcels — 1 Mustang Drive, 6 Fonda Road and 20 Green Mountain Drive — into a single 17.42-acre parcel.
The PVA plant would be retrofitted as a warehouse and expanded parking would be added in the open space around it. A canopy would be installed on the north side of the building to shield delivery vans from the elements as they load up. Exterior lighting would be dark-sky compliant.
There is no other mention of any expansion in the proposal submitted, suggesting that if the proposal goes forward, the new Amazon facility would be far smaller than the fulfillment centers Amazon has built all over the world. One of the newest of these is not far away, a 1-million-square-footer in Schodack.
Amazon recently opened two other small-scale facilities in the region — in southern Colonie and in the town of Florida, just outside Amsterdam. Both of those also involved retrofits of existing structures, and both were designed to specialize in last-mile deliveries — satellite facilities to make shorter-distance deliveries to customers’ doorsteps.