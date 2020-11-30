Alice Hyde hospital ends fiscal year $1.4M in red

MALONE — Alice Hyde Medical Center is ending this fiscal year $1.4 million in the red.
That deficit could’ve been nearly $12 million had the hospital not received $10 million in federal aid earlier this year through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the hospital announced in a news release this week.
The shortfall without the federal relieve would have been “devastating,” said Christopher Hickey, the hospital's chief financial officer.
Alice Hyde includes a 76-bed hospital located in Malone, four family health centers, a walk-in clinic, a cancer center, an orthopedic and physical rehabilitation center, a cardiac rehabilitation unit and a dental center. The hospital also operates a nursing home, the Alice Center.
The fiscal year for Adirondack Health, based in Saranac Lake, has not ended yet. Earlier this year, the health network also reported suffering more than $1 million in losses, but year-end numbers have not been released.
Many rural hospitals in the North Country operate on razor-thin margins. Even before the coronavirus pandemic, some health care institutions merged or downsized.
The hospitals are major employers — Adirondack Health, for instance, is the largest private employer in the Tri-Lakes area — but they treat far fewer patients than larger metropolitan hospitals, which means less revenue. Local hospitals also serve many low-income and elderly patients, meaning patients they treat often rely on Medicare or Medicaid, which have lower reimbursement rates than private insurance.
State Department of Health orders earlier this year required hospitals to temporarily halt elective surgeries and the imaging services that go along with them — a significant revenue generator — while preparing a surge plan to expand intensive care services in the event of an influx of COVID-19 patients.
North Country hospitals hemorrhaged money for several weeks. Some were forced to lay off or furlough staff.
The state allowed hospitals in some areas, including Franklin and Essex counties, to resume elective procedures in late April, about a month after the restrictions were imposed. Alice Hyde’s patient volumes increased in the summer, but the revenue wasn’t enough to make up for losses sustained in spring.
The number of surgeries performed at Alice Hyde fell by 35% this year.
Patient visits declined by more than 5%, and the number of patients discharged from the hospital declined by 24%. Emergency department visits declined by more than 14%, and the number of babies delivered declined by 15.2%.
As of Sept. 30, Alice Hyde recorded $95.3 million in revenue and $96.7 million in operating expenses this year.
The hospital has cut expenses, according to Chief Operating Officer Matt Jones. As of Sept. 30, Alice Hyde’s expenses were about $2.3 million below budget projections for the year. Reductions included temporary employee furloughs and a cut in leaders’ base pay and benefits.
