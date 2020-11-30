Alice Hyde hospital ends fiscal year $1.4M in red

State Department of Health orders earlier this year required hospitals to temporarily halt elective surgeries and the imaging services that go along with them — a significant revenue generator — while preparing a surge plan to expand intensive care services in the event of an influx of COVID-19 patients.

North Country hospitals hemorrhaged money for several weeks. Some were forced to lay off or furlough staff.

The state allowed hospitals in some areas, including Franklin and Essex counties, to resume elective procedures in late April, about a month after the restrictions were imposed. Alice Hyde’s patient volumes increased in the summer, but the revenue wasn’t enough to make up for losses sustained in spring.

The number of surgeries performed at Alice Hyde fell by 35% this year.

Patient visits declined by more than 5%, and the number of patients discharged from the hospital declined by 24%. Emergency department visits declined by more than 14%, and the number of babies delivered declined by 15.2%.

As of Sept. 30, Alice Hyde recorded $95.3 million in revenue and $96.7 million in operating expenses this year.

The hospital has cut expenses, according to Chief Operating Officer Matt Jones. As of Sept. 30, Alice Hyde’s expenses were about $2.3 million below budget projections for the year. Reductions included temporary employee furloughs and a cut in leaders’ base pay and benefits.

