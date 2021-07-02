Adirondacks housing crisis is pricing out local families, workers

Plus all of those projects are years away from completion. In the meantime, people like Ben Kline in Saranac Lake are trying to get more units on the market now. Kline volunteers on the local housing task force and said they’re always looking for places to rehab.

“If anything is abandoned, can we get a hold of that? If it’s going up for tax auction, can we get a hold of that to try and create housing where it doesn’t exist now?”

Kline is a real estate agent in Saranac Lake. Earlier this year, he created a Facebook page to connect potential renters with affordable housing. One of the common threads on the page is how few places allow dogs or cats.

“That’s a challenge because there’s already a limited number of housing units available, but there’s a much smaller number that allow pets,” said Kline.

Fewer locals

This housing crisis comes at a time when the Adirondacks are seeing another kind of crisis — the slow decline of school enrollments.

Saranac Lake’s school district has shrunk by about a third in the last two decades. The town of Webb, which includes Old Forge, is down 40% to just 250 kids in K-12.