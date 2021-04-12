Adirondack towns wait on marijuana shop decision

The towns of Tupper Lake and Harrietstown are taking it slow in deciding if they will allow marijuana dispensaries and lounges.

Board members say they want to learn what other towns and villages are doing before they make a decision.

A new state law legalizing recreational marijuana for adults 21 and over includes a provision that allows towns, villages and cities to ban dispensaries, decline to offer on-site consumption licenses to businesses and even impose civil fines for violations, although consumption of marijuana will still be legal.

They have until the end of the year to decide. If a town wants to opt out, a referendum must be held 30 days before Dec. 31. If a referendum is not held, the town is automatically be opted in.

Harrietstown Town Attorney James Maher said an earlier version of the law would have required every municipality to hold a mandatory referendum to opt in or out of hosting dispensaries, but the final draft made it a permissive referendum, requiring boards to adopt a local law opting out if they choose to do so.