Adirondack towns wait on marijuana shop decision

The towns of Tupper Lake and Harrietstown are taking it slow in deciding if they will allow marijuana dispensaries and lounges.
Board members say they want to learn what other towns and villages are doing before they make a decision.
A new state law legalizing recreational marijuana for adults 21 and over includes a provision that allows towns, villages and cities to ban dispensaries, decline to offer on-site consumption licenses to businesses and even impose civil fines for violations, although consumption of marijuana will still be legal.
They have until the end of the year to decide. If a town wants to opt out, a referendum must be held 30 days before Dec. 31. If a referendum is not held, the town is automatically be opted in.
Harrietstown Town Attorney James Maher said an earlier version of the law would have required every municipality to hold a mandatory referendum to opt in or out of hosting dispensaries, but the final draft made it a permissive referendum, requiring boards to adopt a local law opting out if they choose to do so.
Municipalities that opt out will not be able to collect tax revenue from marijuana sales. Sales will be taxed at 13% in New York: 9% to the state, 3% to the local government where the sale took place and 1% to the county. There can be an extra tax on more potent products with higher THC content.
Tupper Lake
“I’ve been to several states, including Washington State,” Councilman John Quinn said. “The place hasn’t gone to hell and they’ve had legal marijuana for years for recreation. … It’s a great revenue source. As a concept, I’m not opposed to the sale.”
He said he doesn’t see why the town should restrict it more than the state does.
“It’s here whether it’s legal or not. We’re not fooling ourselves,” he said.
Many surrounding states have had legal weed for years, he said, bringing in millions in revenue every year.
“New York has been missing the boat,” Quinn said.
The state estimates marijuana is expected to bring in at least $350 million in tax revenue annually.
Town Supervisor Patti Littlefield wondered if it would be higher. She said she remembers when the Franklin County bed tax started, the revenue from the tax was 25% higher than initially estimated.
Other council members wondered whether marijuana production might be a good fit in Tupper Lake.
“We’ve got a pretty good sized building right to the side of us,” Councilman Mike Dechene said, referring to the abandoned Oval Wood Dish factory next to the Town Hall.
“Right? Imagine that,” Littlefield said.
Harrietstown
Town Supervisor Mike Kilroy said whether to allow dispensaries is essentially up to the village of Saranac Lake. The population center sits inside three towns — North Elba, St. Armand and Harrietstown — so Kilroy said there would not be a point to opting out if a dispensary could just open down the road. He said he’d like to wait until the village decides.
“They really are the end deciders on this as far as I’m concerned,” Kilroy said. “I’m not against it.”
Kilroy brought up the Higher Peaks glassware shop on Main Street, asking if that shop could become a dispensary.
Councilwoman Jordanna Mallach said the law will not affect current paraphernalia businesses but any dispensary would require starting a new business.
Kilroy worried that opting out would make it look like the town is discouraging business and tourism.
“I don’t care how you feel about marijuana, but I don’t want to discourage anyone from coming here either,” Kilroy said. “So what if they’re high?”
He chose to refer the issue to committee so it can be brought up at a later meeting.