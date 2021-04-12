Adirondack towns wait on cannabis shop decision

The towns of Tupper Lake and Harrietstown are taking it slow in deciding if they will allow cannabis dispensaries and lounges.

Board members say they want to hear more information and learn what other towns and villages are doing before they make a decision.

A new state law legalizing recreational marijuana for adults 21 years old and over includes a provision that allows towns, villages and cities to ban dispensaries, decline to offer on-site consumption licenses to businesses and even impose civil fines for violations, although consumption of cannabis will still be legal.

They have plenty of time to make a decision — by the end of the year. If a town wants to opt out, a referendum must be held 30 days before Dec. 31. If a referendum is not held, the town will automatically be opted in.

Harrietstown Town Attorney James Maher said an earlier version of the law would have required every municipality to hold a mandatory referendum to opt in or out of hosting dispensaries but the final draft made it a permissive referendum, requiring boards to adopt a local law opting out if they choose to do so. A permissive referendum must be held 30 days before the last date, which means the decision must be made by Dec. 1.