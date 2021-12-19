Adirondack Mountain Club awarded $500,000 to purchase Cascade ski center

LAKE PLACID — The Adirondack Mountain Club was awarded a $500,000 state grant last week to purchase the Cascade Cross-Country Ski Center.

The club applied for the grant through the North Country Regional Economic Development Council in August, and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that ADK was among the REDC award recipients Tuesday. Reached by the Enterprise on Tuesday, ADK Executive Director Michael Barrett hadn’t yet heard the news that ADK was selected for the grant.

“Obviously, we’re elated,” he said. “I’m taking your word for it.”

The grant comes with a matching component, and Barrett said the club will also contribute $500,000 toward the ski center purchase at closing. The club agreed to purchase the 200-acre property on Cascade Road in Lake Placid for approximately $2.5 million. Barrett said the club hasn’t closed on the property yet, but they have a tentative closing date of Dec. 29.

Barrett said the club applied for the grant because they want to offer public access to the ski trails on the property, which he believes will be a benefit to the state’s taxpayers. The club’s application was submitted with a resolution of support from the town of North Elba. The Town Board voted to support the project on Aug. 10.

“The Adirondack Mountain Club is incredibly excited to partner with Gov. Hochul on this incredible opportunity for the Adirondacks, its visitors and communities,” Barrett said. “With the support of this grant funding, ADK will be able to expand educational and informational resources to assist hikers have a safe and responsible wilderness experience, and to ensure that the public has access to this amazing property for skiing and other human-powered recreational opportunities for generations to come.”

The club has plans to open the center’s cross-country ski trails to the public during the winter, and they would offer hiking and naturalist trails along with a hiker information center.

Barrett said that the center’s location — on Cascade Road, state Route 73 — would give the club the opportunity to interact with hikers in a more visible space to passersby and make sure they receive all the information they need to have a “safe and responsible” experience in the High Peaks. He said those interactions would also allow the club to spread out hiker impact on resources by directing hikers to less busy locations. Barrett said ADK was also motivated to purchase the ski center because they want to expand their educational efforts.

Barrett said earlier this year that the club had been looking for a new location for an education center for a while. ADK was considering purchasing the Masten House in Newcomb, but it was purchased by a private buyer last year. At one point, the club’s leadership considered building an education center near the Adirondak Loj. But the idea of minimizing the impact on the natural environment was a big factor as the club considered the best way to move forward.

Right now, many of the club’s indoor classes are held in three yurts not far from the Adirondak Loj. The capacity is limited; the yurts fit about 15 people comfortably, more if there’s a crowd. The club offers all kinds of classes on everything from how to use compasses and maps, to Leave No Trace principles, to environmental education for school children. The ski center’s grand room could hold up to 80 people, Barrett said in August.

Another factor in the club’s decision to look at Cascade is housing for its employees. Much like almost every other business and nonprofit organization in the tri-lakes region, a lack of affordable housing in this area has constrained the club’s ability to bring on new staff.

