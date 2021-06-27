Adirondack fire towers now more for education than rescue

At one time in New York state there were more than 100 fire towers. Now only about 40 remain.

Fire towers are not used to spot fires anymore, but summit stewards still staff some of the mountains for educational and safety purposes.

Tom Cullen has been a steward on Mount Arab in St. Lawrence County for 12 years. For five months out of the year, and about four times a week he hikes the mountain to man the cabin at the top.

When the towers were first built, fire observers would live on the mountain from May to November. Observers would leave during the winter because of the harsh weather. On top of Mount Arab, observers would live in a log cabin right across from the fire tower.

According to Cullen, the observers would look day and night from the tower for fires in the area. The observers would then report the fires to nearby towns through radio. The fire tower on Mount Arab was constructed in 1912. There was a telephone line built that ran from the Childwold station to the summit of Mount Arab.

"Trains were the main culprits back in those early days. They would be coming up the mountains on those train tracks, and they would shoot out sparks and embers which would ignite the forest. And they would have these tremendous fires up here," said Cullen.