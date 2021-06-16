Adirondack Council names Saratoga Springs woman as Conservationist of the Year

In addition to her impact on the Adirondack Park, Glaser has had a lasting influence in Saratoga County. She helped found the regional land trust Saratoga PLAN in 2003, which aims to preserve the “rural character, natural habitats, and scenic beauty of the Saratoga County region.”

“Barbara Glaser exemplifies the spirit of conservation, of the Earth, of community-building, of giving, caring, and sharing. She is a brilliant strategist who not only personally persists for the long haul to make this world a better place, but who sets the stage for sustainability by fostering leadership within the next generations of conservationists,” said Maria Trabka, the executive director of Saratoga PLAN.

Glaser was also a founding member of the Pitney Meadows Community Farm, created in 2016, which has grown 20,000 pounds of food for local pantries, food kitchens and shelters.

“Barbara Glaser played a crucial role for the Pitney Meadows Community Farm to be conserved and continues to inspire others to celebrate, appreciate, and protect our open space,” said Lynn Trizna, executive director of Pitney Meadows.

Looking back on her years of work for the conservation of both the Adirondack Park and Saratoga County, Glaser said she has learned the importance of involving all generations in environmental advocacy.