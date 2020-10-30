Adirondack airport deemed hazardous waste site

Fires are rare at this airport, but you still have to be able to put them out. Much of the foam that caused the chemical spread was used in airports when there weren’t any fires, as part of mandated routine testing of the firefighting system. In March, as part of an Federal Aviation Administration grant, the airport got a $700,000 new fire truck that can be tested without spreading toxic foam.

“It’s not something that showed up overnight,” said Hurwitch, who has worked at the airport for a dozen years. Since he’s been there, all the foam testing has been done at a site at some distance from the hangar, at a site off of taxiway Bravo. One of the issues, he said, is that the airport is fed by wells — there are six on airport land — rather than by a municipal water system.

The well that’s closest to the testing site had high levels of chemicals, said Hurwitch, but not as high as another site, which he finds curious.

“Everyone’s assuming that it’s from the foam,” he said as he drove his pickup truck down an approach to one of the farthest runways. “But I’m not ruling out that there’s not more going on. Airports have always been known as good dumping sites.”

So what happens next?