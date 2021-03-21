Acid rain is leaving the Adirondacks, but scientists say restoration is still a long way off

Stager compared this practice to an antacid pill, saying that it lessens the symptoms for a time but is only a temporary fix. Kelting said adding lime to lakes also supports restoration of important nutrients in soil. It is effective but expensive, and needs to be done consistently.

Driscoll said there are no known side effects to liming water.

Future

The only true solution to acid rain and its damages, each expert said, is to transition away from fossil fuel energy. They said the current energy system is old and inefficient, and that new energy sources could create new jobs, save lives and do that at a cost not much greater than the current system.

“It has to happen eventually because we’re going to run out of fossil fuels,” Stager said.

This may seem unlikely, but Stager said it is not.

“Just like in the old days people never imagined running out of whale oil,” he said. “It’s just a question of, are we going to do it in advance, under control? Or are we just going to do it because we ran out? Either way there will have been an ‘acid rain century’ in the legacy of the lake sediments and the history of the planet.”