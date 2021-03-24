'A stain on the North Country': Malone residents react to police reform plan

The mayor declined to answer.

Nearly everyone who spoke Monday night was critical of the reform plan.

Michelle Schumacher said it was unacceptable that the reform plan denied racism exists in Malone.

“I’ll be the first to say four years ago I told an African American that I had hired at the YMCA that we don't have racism in Malone. I said it. I believed it," Schumacher said. "I learned from this person it actually does exist."

A number of people at Monday night’s meeting said they have and still do experience racism in Malone.

“I work with the public every day and you can see it, you can feel it," said Kennedy Jarvis, a Black woman from Malone.

Jarvis cited a section of the plan that said Black people failed to come forward with any input. Jarvis got emotional, saying she had plenty to say on systemic racism.

“You need to listen to people," Jarvis said, pointing out that her mother was crying because Jarvis doesn't usually speak up in this way. "You don’t let Black people speak up and they need to speak up. You need to let their voices be heard. This is a small community, but they should be heard.”

