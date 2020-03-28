A doughnut for the doc: Bakery puts Dr. Anthony Fauci on pastry

You’re America’s top infectious disease expert. You’ve served as an adviser to every president since Ronald Reagan. You’re unquestionably “the star,” to use President Trump’s term, of the U.S. coronavirus task force’s televised daily briefings.

So where do you go from there? Directly onto a doughnut.

Early this week, Donuts Delite, 1700 Culver Road, began making doughnuts featuring the likeness of renowned immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, whose straightforward communication style and calm demeanor during the COVID-19 pandemic seem to have soothed a great many Americans.

“We’re watching the news like everyone else,” said Nick Semeraro, franchisee of the café, which also serves the Salvatore’s Old Fashioned Pizzeria menu. “He’s on TV giving us the facts; you’ve got to respect that. We’re bipartisan, we stay neutral, but you’ve got to give credit where credit’s due.”