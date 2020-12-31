9 deaths at Latham convent tied to the coronavirus

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to those in the community,” Whalen said.

Rozak said she could not comment on individual names under privacy rules under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. Seven of the 13 nuns who died were in their 90s, five in their 80s and one in her late 70s, obituaries showed.

The facility is home to 140 nuns, according to its website.

“All of us at the Diocese of Albany are praying for the Sisters during this challenging time,” said Mary DeTurris Poust , a spokeswoman for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany. “In addition to the loss of so many beloved sisters who served others so selflessly for decades, there is the added difficulty of not being able to celebrate their lives as a community due to COVID restrictions. As for so many people who have lost loved ones in recent months, the already difficult task of grieving is made even more difficult by isolation and lack of closure.”

On Monday, Poust relayed that Sister Mary Rose Noonan, the communications director for the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, said the facility was "still in the middle of this sadness” and not ready to give a public statement.