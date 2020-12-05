7-Eleven chain arrives in Capital Region

ALBANY — Convenience chain 7-Eleven has arrived in the Capital Region with the acquisition of Speedway shops and, apparently, an earlier purchase of 1,030 Sunoco gas stations.

The Japanese-based parent of 7-Eleven first announced the $21 billion acquisition of Speedway from owner Marathon Petroleum back in August. The Sunoco acquisition was announced in early 2018.

Among the first local locations to get the 7-Eleven branding treatment was the Sunoco gas station at 1465 Washington Ave. On Wednesday it was sporting a 7-Eleven sign above its entrance. The store is across the street from the University at Albany and tucked in close to new off-campus apartments.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the Sunoco station was part of the 2018 Sunoco acquisition. A person who answered the phone at the 7-Eleven referred a reporter to a 7-Eleven email address for media inquiries. The company didn't immediately respond.

Last summer's acquisition included 3,900 Speedway convenience stores in 35 states. Marathon previously said it planned to spin off the Speedway stores into a separate company. Marathon entered the Capital Region in May 2014 when its Speedway unit acquired Hess Corp.'s convenience store chain for $2.8 billion. The local Hess stations were converted to Speedway by July 2015.