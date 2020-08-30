57 more tickets issued in ‘Operation Hardhat’

KEESEVILLE — State police and the Department of Transportation joined together on Tuesday and Wednesday in Essex County for “Operation Hardhat,” in which troopers dressed as construction workers watch for vehicle and traffic violations.

The initiative took place on the Northway in the town of Chesterfield in an active work zone. A total of 57 tickets were issued for the following violations:

Speeding — 11

No seat belt — 7

Cellphone use — 2

“Move Over” Law — 1

Other — 36

The number of tickets issued was higher this time than in two prior Operation Hardhat enforcement actions the State Police announced. Troopers said they issued 14 tickets on the Northway in Clinton County on July 16 and 26 tickets July 21 on the Northway near Keeseville.

