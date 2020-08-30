 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
57 more tickets issued in ‘Operation Hardhat’
0 comments

57 more tickets issued in ‘Operation Hardhat’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEESEVILLE — State police and the Department of Transportation joined together on Tuesday and Wednesday in Essex County for “Operation Hardhat,” in which troopers dressed as construction workers watch for vehicle and traffic violations.

The initiative took place on the Northway in the town of Chesterfield in an active work zone. A total of 57 tickets were issued for the following violations:

  • Speeding — 11
  • No seat belt — 7
  • Cellphone use — 2
  • “Move Over” Law — 1
  • Other — 36

The number of tickets issued was higher this time than in two prior Operation Hardhat enforcement actions the State Police announced. Troopers said they issued 14 tickets on the Northway in Clinton County on July 16 and 26 tickets July 21 on the Northway near Keeseville.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Governor Cuomo Opens the State's First Drive-Through COVID-19 Mobile Testing Center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News