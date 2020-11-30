50-year fight with Agent Orange: Vietnam vet still battles chemical exposure daily

TUPPER LAKE — Stuart Burnett fought in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970. He says that while in combat he was exposed to the herbicide Agent Orange. In the 50 years since, he has been locked in two different sorts of battles: one with breathing problems brought on by his exposure, and another with the U.S. government, which he said has failed to recognize his exposure and give him the treatment he needs.

Burnett said this is killing him.

“I’m running out of time,” he said.

Burnett, like many other Vietnam veterans exposed to Agent Orange, struggles against the country’s health care, health insurance and Veterans Affairs systems trying to have his condition diagnosed and treated. These systems are complex, bureaucratic and hard to navigate. All the while, he is fighting with breathing troubles daily.

He said sometimes he can feel breathing attacks coming on, like someone is sitting on his chest. But they happen suddenly, too.

“I’ll be standing here talking to you, and next thing you know I’m on the ground,” Burnett said.