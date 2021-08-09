46er at 14: Lake Placid resident Norah Galvin summits her 46th High Peak on 14th birthday

“But then I got waterproof shoes, and those helped a lot,” she added with a laugh.

'Everyone can do it'

Asked what she’d say to kids her age who feel hiking isn’t for them, or who may be hesitant to get out there and try, Galvin said everyone can do it.

“It is a big commitment and it is going to be a long day — 5 a.m. wake-up to do long days. You get home at 6 or 7 p.m.,” she said. “But once you do one of them, it’s not as bad as you think.

“Getting up there, you feel great — unless you don’t. But I usually do,” she added. “Also, everything tastes better on the top of the mountain. Nothing tastes bad. I’ve had a granola bar on top and it was like, ‘Oh, this is amazing’ — then I get down and try to eat it and it’s disgusting.”

After a long hike, your feet might hurt, but take a warm shower and it’ll feel great, she said.

“And you get to say you climbed another 46er,” Galvin said. “They just keep adding up. Even if you’re like, ‘Oh, this is going to take so long’ ... if you keep doing them, it just adds up quickly. Just go out and do it, even if you don’t think you can. Everyone can do it as long as you try and you’re prepared with the right stuff.”