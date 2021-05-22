32-year-old Oklahoma man found dead in Mirror Lake

LAKE PLACID — A man was found dead in Mirror Lake Thursday night.

Eduardo Agundis, 32, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, had apparently been swimming in the lake, people at the scene told the Lake Placid Police Department.

Village police first arrived at the municipal beach off of Parkside Drive at 9:27 p.m. Thursday after they received a call about a “commotion” at the lake. New York State Police also responded to assist. Shortly after the officers arrived, they alerted the Lake Placid Fire Department to a possible drowning. Twenty-six firefighters arrived on scene with two trucks.

The police department investigated, and at this time the death appears to be accidental, according to Assistant Chief Chuck Dobson.

The fire department said the man drowned. Essex County Coroner Jay Heald, who responded to the scene and pronounced Agundis dead, could not immediately be reached on Friday to confirm the cause of death.