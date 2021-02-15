2020 was a 'hit or miss' year for drive-in theater owners during pandemic

Compounding the limitations, he continued, is that outside the South and West Coast, most drive-ins are only open seasonally.

“We didn’t come looking to make a killing (due to COVID), we just wanted to provide an outlet and be a happy place people can go to,” Vincent said.

As of October 2019, there were 49 drive-in screens at 28 sites across New York state. Nationwide, the United Drive-In Theatre Owners Association estimates there are slightly more than 300 drive-ins, down from the 447 reported in 1999 and far from the 4,000 such sites at the peak of the industry in the 1950s and ‘60s.

While the numbers have trended downward in past decades, Vincent doesn’t see a large drop-off with the remaining sites. “There’s not a lot of closings,” he said. “The numbers have been pretty stagnant.”

The conversion from film to digital around 2013-14 resulted in the closing of about 5-10% of drive-ins nationwide. With a price tag at the time in the tens of thousands, the expense of going digital was too much for some operators, Vincent said

“Since then, it’s been pretty stable with about 300 remaining and a few new ones,” he said.

Asked where he expected to see the drive-in industry 5 to 10 years from now, Vincent said, “I’ve seen the death knell written so many times, I honestly don’t know, and not just because of COVID. But honestly, I don’t see there being any huge gains, but I don’t see them all of sudden dissolving, that’s for sure. It’s a labor of love doing this.”

